Sidhu Moose Wala's mother gets tattoo for late singer (WATCH)

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother, Charan Kaur, tattooed his birthdate along with her second son's birthdate on her arm. Fans praised her emotional tribute. Meanwhile, Sidhu’s father previously inked his portrait. Their second son, conceived through IVF, turns one this March.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 6:08 PM IST

In a heartfelt tribute to her late son Sidhu Moose Wala, his mother, Charan Kaur, has inked his birthdate on her arm, alongside the birthdate of her second son, born last year.

A video shared by tattoo artist Sonu Tattooz shows him carefully crafting the tattoo, which features "Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu" in Punjabi at the top, followed by the birthdates of both her sons. The emotional gesture resonated deeply with Sidhu Moose Wala’s fans, who flooded social media with messages of love and admiration for the family's strength.

WATCH: Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

This isn’t the first time Sidhu’s family has paid tribute through tattoos. His father, Balkaur Singh, previously got a portrait of Sidhu inked, along with the words ‘Shubh Sarwan Putt’ (meaning ‘obedient son’ in Punjabi).

 

Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents welcomed their second son nearly two years after the Punjabi singer’s tragic murder. Conceived through IVF, their baby will turn one year old this March. Balkaur Singh had earlier shared an emotional post, saying, "With the blessings of millions who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has gifted us Shubh’s younger brother."

 

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa district, just a day after the Bhagwant Mann government reduced his security. This year will mark his third death anniversary.

