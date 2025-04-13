user
(PHOTOS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu ivory saree is the style statement of the season

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to captivate with her impeccable fashion sense. From chic drapes to timeless sarees, she blends elegance with modern flair. Her recent style choices showcase her as a true fashion icon, effortlessly setting trends with every appearance

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 2:24 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently impressed fashion enthusiasts with a striking ivory saree from Kresha Bajaj’s collection. The saree featured a modern drape with a front-facing pallu, cinched at the waist with a bold golden belt. Intricate silver and white sequins added a delicate sparkle, giving the ensemble a graceful yet contemporary appeal.

article_image2

Statement Accessories and Hair:

She complemented her look with golden drop earrings, detailed with pearls and white stones. Her hair was styled in a sleek, side-parted open look, enhancing the overall elegance of her appearance.


article_image3

Bold Glam Makeup:

Samantha chose a dramatic makeup look with smoky eyes, well-contoured brows, and a warm brown eyeshadow. A soft, dewy base and a dark, glossy lip colour completed her bold and glamorous vibe.

article_image4

Golden Tissue Saree Look:

In a previous event, Samantha wore a refined golden tissue saree, which drew attention due to its beautifully embroidered borders. She paired it with a sleeveless monochrome blouse that added a modern twist to the traditional attire.

article_image5

Minimalist Accessories and Fresh Makeup:

She accessorized the golden saree look with a sparkling diamond necklace. Her makeup was kept minimal yet fresh, with a dewy finish, soft blush, tinted lips, and a neatly tied bun for a polished finish.

article_image6

Pastel Saree with Simple Grace:

Earlier this year, the actress opted for a pastel saree from Eka, showcasing soft tones of yellow, blue, and beige with a silver hem. She styled it in a conventional manner with the pallu over the shoulder and paired it with a sleeveless V-neck blouse. The entire look radiated quiet sophistication and timeless charm.

