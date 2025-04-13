(PHOTOS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu ivory saree is the style statement of the season

Read Full Gallery

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to captivate with her impeccable fashion sense. From chic drapes to timeless sarees, she blends elegance with modern flair. Her recent style choices showcase her as a true fashion icon, effortlessly setting trends with every appearance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently impressed fashion enthusiasts with a striking ivory saree from Kresha Bajaj’s collection. The saree featured a modern drape with a front-facing pallu, cinched at the waist with a bold golden belt. Intricate silver and white sequins added a delicate sparkle, giving the ensemble a graceful yet contemporary appeal.

Statement Accessories and Hair: She complemented her look with golden drop earrings, detailed with pearls and white stones. Her hair was styled in a sleek, side-parted open look, enhancing the overall elegance of her appearance.

Bold Glam Makeup: Samantha chose a dramatic makeup look with smoky eyes, well-contoured brows, and a warm brown eyeshadow. A soft, dewy base and a dark, glossy lip colour completed her bold and glamorous vibe.

Golden Tissue Saree Look: In a previous event, Samantha wore a refined golden tissue saree, which drew attention due to its beautifully embroidered borders. She paired it with a sleeveless monochrome blouse that added a modern twist to the traditional attire.

Minimalist Accessories and Fresh Makeup: She accessorized the golden saree look with a sparkling diamond necklace. Her makeup was kept minimal yet fresh, with a dewy finish, soft blush, tinted lips, and a neatly tied bun for a polished finish.

Pastel Saree with Simple Grace: Earlier this year, the actress opted for a pastel saree from Eka, showcasing soft tones of yellow, blue, and beige with a silver hem. She styled it in a conventional manner with the pallu over the shoulder and paired it with a sleeveless V-neck blouse. The entire look radiated quiet sophistication and timeless charm. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Tamanna Bhatia: Top 4 actresses who nailed their web series performances

Latest Videos