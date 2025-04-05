Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Tamanna Bhatia: Top 4 actresses who nailed their web series performances

Read Full Gallery

Several actresses, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have experimented with web series by pushing boundaries with their bold performances. Which are the top 4 actresses who acted boldly beyond limits, and which web series did they star in?

Tamannaah was once a top actress in Tamil cinema. Later, she became very popular through Telugu and Bollywood.

Actresses like Tamannaah and Samantha have already become popular through web series. Web series do not have censor cuts.

Tamannaah Web Series - Jee Karda

Tamannaah's performance in the web series Jee Karda, released on Amazon Prime Video, was criticized for being slightly over the top.

Samantha Web Series: The Family Man: Season 2

Samantha, known for her homely look in movies, has pushed her boundaries a bit in her web series role.

Rajashri Deshpande - Sacred Games Web Series

Rajashri Deshpande delivered a brave performance in the web series Sacred Games, a gripping crime thriller.

Kajol 'The Trial' Web Series

Bollywood actress Kajol featured in some intimate scenes in the web series The Trial, showcasing her bold performance.

