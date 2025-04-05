user
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Tamanna Bhatia: Top 4 actresses who nailed their web series performances

Several actresses, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have experimented with web series by pushing boundaries with their bold performances. Which are the top 4 actresses who acted boldly beyond limits, and which web series did they star in?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Tamannaah was once a top actress in Tamil cinema. Later, she became very popular through Telugu and Bollywood.

article_image2

Actresses like Tamannaah and Samantha have already become popular through web series. Web series do not have censor cuts.


article_image3

Tamannaah Web Series - Jee Karda

Tamannaah's performance in the web series Jee Karda, released on Amazon Prime Video, was criticized for being slightly over the top.

article_image4

Samantha Web Series: The Family Man: Season 2

Samantha, known for her homely look in movies, has pushed her boundaries a bit in her web series role.

article_image5

Rajashri Deshpande - Sacred Games Web Series

Rajashri Deshpande delivered a brave performance in the web series Sacred Games, a gripping crime thriller.

article_image6

Kajol 'The Trial' Web Series

Bollywood actress Kajol featured in some intimate scenes in the web series The Trial, showcasing her bold performance.

 

