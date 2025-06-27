- Home
- PHOTOS: Rekha, Tabu, Janhvi Kapoor, and other celebs spotted at Umrao Jaan screening
Rekha Film Umrao Jaan Screening: A special screening of veteran actress Rekha's evergreen film Umrao Jaan took place last night in Mumbai. Almost the entire Bollywood turned up to watch the film. Rekha looked stunning with her captivating presence.
| Published : Jun 27 2025, 11:33 AM
1 Min read
110
Image Credit : instagram
The 1981 film Umrao Jaan, directed by Muzaffar Ali, is being re-released. Fans can watch this film in theaters from Friday, June 27th. Rekha played the lead role and received a National Award for her performance.
210
Image Credit : instagram
Rekha stole the show at the Umrao Jaan screening with her captivating presence. Director Muzaffar Ali and Simi Garewal were also present.
310
Image Credit : instagram
A.R. Rahman takes a selfie with Rekha at the Umrao Jaan screening. Rekha looked delighted.
410
Image Credit : instagram
Rekha hugs Tabu tightly and poses with her at the screening. They both looked happy to see each other.
510
Image Credit : instagram
Anil Kapoor also attended the screening. Rekha shared a light moment with him and posed for pictures.
610
Image Credit : instagram
Asha Bhosle and Hema Malini also attended the screening. Hema Malini looked beautiful in a maroon Kanjeevaram saree.
710
Image Credit : instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput were also seen at the screening.
810
Image Credit : instagram
Tusshar Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Simi Garewal, and Jeetendra were also seen at the screening. They all posed for the photographers.
910
Image Credit : instagram
Aamir Khan, currently in the limelight for his film Taare Zameen Par, and Khushi Kapoor were also present.
1010
Image Credit : instagram
Vicky Kaushal's parents were also seen at the screening. They posed with Sunny Kaushal and Jackie Shroff.
