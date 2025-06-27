Image Credit : instagram

Fashion Designer Praised Alia Bhatt

Stylist Rhea Kapoor has shared pictures of Rekha's same look on Instagram Stories, which is emerging for Alia's look. Diet Sabya, the best commentator in the fashion world, also shared a post on the look, in which she wrote in the caption, "Rekha Ma in Silsila has given us fashion statements for ages. Sabya described it as the only way to pay homage to Rekha, although she clarified that it should either be done right or not at all.

Silsila was directed by Yash Chopra and also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The songs of this movie and Rekha's Chandni look have become very popular.