Alia Bhatt recreated Rekha's iconic look from the film Silsila at the screening of Umrao Jaan. She wore a stunning pink saree, earning praise from fashion experts.
Alia Bhatt recreated Rekha’s iconic Silsila look at the Umrao Jaan screening, donning a beautiful pink saree styled by Rhea Kapoor. A self-proclaimed fan of Rekha, Alia paid tribute to the legendary actress in elegant fashion. The look was widely appreciated and drew attention for its graceful nostalgia.
Alia Bhatt Dedicated Rekha's Umrao Jaan Look
Alia wore a light pink saree and feathered earrings at the screening of Umrao Jaan. This is reminiscent of Rekha's very popular look in the 1981 film Silsila. Alia looked gorgeous in a saree, which she completed with bling makeup and open hair. The actress posed smilingly for the paparazzi at the event.
Fashion Designer Praised Alia Bhatt
Stylist Rhea Kapoor has shared pictures of Rekha's same look on Instagram Stories, which is emerging for Alia's look. Diet Sabya, the best commentator in the fashion world, also shared a post on the look, in which she wrote in the caption, "Rekha Ma in Silsila has given us fashion statements for ages. Sabya described it as the only way to pay homage to Rekha, although she clarified that it should either be done right or not at all.
Silsila was directed by Yash Chopra and also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The songs of this movie and Rekha's Chandni look have become very popular.
Umrao Jaan is being re-released
Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the re-release of Umrao Jaan in theaters on June 27. The film was reproduced by the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archives under the National Film Heritage Mission. The film tells the story of Amiran (Rekha) arriving at a brothel in Lucknow. It stars Farooq Sheikh, Raj Babbar and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles.