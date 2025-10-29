- Home
- Entertainment
- PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra, Malti at Nick Jonas’ Concert; Here Are Some Adorable Moments
PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra, Malti at Nick Jonas’ Concert; Here Are Some Adorable Moments
Priyanka shared a wholesome photo dump from Nick's concert, and Malti stole the show. The toddler's enthusiasm as she fangirled over her father singing on stage is sure to warm hearts.
Priyanka Chopra, Malti at Nick Jonas’ Concert
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's baby, Malti Marie, continues to enchant admirers with her cute antics. Proud parents frequently post glimpses of their child, capturing significant moments in their family life.
Priyanka Chopra, Malti at Nick Jonas’ Concert
In the most recent post, Priyanka shared a wholesome photo dump from Nick's concert, and Malti stole the show. The toddler's enthusiasm as she fangirled over her father singing on stage is sure to warm hearts.
Priyanka Chopra, Malti at Nick Jonas’ Concert
Priyanka and Malti may be seen backstage on the carousel, while Nick performs in front of a roaring audience. The tiny one seemed happy, even climbing the steps to get a closer glimpse of her father. The tweet also features photos of Nick on stage and with pals who joined Priyanka during the event.
Priyanka Chopra, Malti at Nick Jonas’ Concert
One video shows an inquisitive Malti looking out of an aircraft window, while another catches a touching moment of the mother-daughter combo posing with a tree prop. Priyanka captioned the post, “On tour with daddy is always a good time."
Priyanka Chopra, Malti at Nick Jonas’ Concert
Fans couldn't get enough of Malti's lively energy and Priyanka's warm reaction during the heartfelt mother-daughter encounter. Many described the toddler's antics as "too cute to handle." The Jonas Brothers performed as part of the Stand Up to Cancer segment during the World Series Game 2 game.
Priyanka Chopra: Work Front
Priyanka Chopra is gearing up to return to the Indian cinema industry with SS Rajamouli's next jungle adventure, SSMB 29, in which she will star with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Priyanka Chopra: Work Front
The big-budget picture is expected to be released in 2027. Priyanka will also participate in The Bluff, an action thriller co-starring Karl Urban, which she has completed filming. She will reprise her role as Nadia in the forthcoming second season of The Citadel, the Russo brothers' spy thriller series.