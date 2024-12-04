PHOTOS: Nushrratt Bharuccha slays in red swimsuit as she vacays in Dubai, sparks online buzz

Nushrratt Bharuccha is enjoying a vacation in Dubai and has shared bold pictures showcasing her new tattoo. Her red swimsuit look has gone viral, sparking various reactions from fans.

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shared pictures from her Dubai vacation on social media recently. Nushrratt captioned the pictures, "Reality check," also revealing a new tattoo.

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks stunning in a red swimsuit, complemented by white sunglasses. Netizens react to the actress's pictures, with comments ranging from playful to critical.

Users commented on the number of pictures taken to show the tattoo and the level of boldness displayed. A closer look reveals Nushrratt's tattoos placed below her waist on her leg.

The 39-year-old actress, known for her beauty, started her career in 2006 after working in television.

Nushrratt gained recognition with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and has upcoming projects like 'Chhorii 2' and 'Ban Tikki'.

Latest Videos