PHOTOS: Nushrratt Bharuccha slays in red swimsuit as she vacays in Dubai, sparks online buzz

Nushrratt Bharuccha is enjoying a vacation in Dubai and has shared bold pictures showcasing her new tattoo. Her red swimsuit look has gone viral, sparking various reactions from fans.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 7:41 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 7:48 PM IST

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shared pictures from her Dubai vacation on social media recently. Nushrratt captioned the pictures, "Reality check," also revealing a new tattoo.

article_image2

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks stunning in a red swimsuit, complemented by white sunglasses. Netizens react to the actress's pictures, with comments ranging from playful to critical.

article_image3

Users commented on the number of pictures taken to show the tattoo and the level of boldness displayed. A closer look reveals Nushrratt's tattoos placed below her waist on her leg.

article_image4

The 39-year-old actress, known for her beauty, started her career in 2006 after working in television.

article_image5

Nushrratt gained recognition with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and has upcoming projects like 'Chhorii 2' and 'Ban Tikki'.

