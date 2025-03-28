Lifestyle
5 daily habits that make you Unprofessional at work
Consistently being late for work or meetings reflects poor time management. Why It Hurts: It signals a lack of respect for others' time and disrupts team schedules.
Missing deadlines or procrastinating tasks undermines productivity. Why It Hurts: It portrays you as unreliable and creates additional pressure for your colleagues.
Excessive phone use or scrolling social media during work hours distracts from tasks. Why It Hurts: It shows disengagement and a lack of focus on professional responsibilities.
Failing to respond to emails or keeping colleagues in the loop hinders teamwork. Why It Hurts: It gives the impression of disinterest or unwillingness to collaborate.
Dressing inappropriately or ignoring grooming can affect how you're perceived. Why It Hurts: It diminishes your professional image and credibility in the workplace.
Solar Eclipse 2025: How to capture the perfect photo? 8 pro tips here
Lahariya Suit for Chaitra Navratri: Look Beautiful and Traditional
Navratri: Festive Hairstyles Inspired by Malaika Arora
Easy Pad Thai Recipe: Make Bangkok's Famous Dish at Home