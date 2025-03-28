Hrithik Roshan to helm 'Krrish 4' as director, YRF to produce much-awaited sequel- Deets inside

Read Full Article

Superstar Hrithik Roshan is all set to take on an exciting new role as the director of Krrish 4, the highly anticipated next chapter in the iconic superhero franchise. The announcement, made on Friday, revealed that Hrithik would be stepping behind the camera to helm the new installment, following in the footsteps of his father, Rakesh Roshan, who directed the previous films in the series.

The film will be produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) in partnership with Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions. Krrish 4 is expected to go into production early next year, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Hrithik Roshan, who has played the lead role of Krrish in all three previous films, will now direct the film, continuing the legacy of the franchise. His father, Rakesh Roshan, who has been the creative force behind the series, expressed his immense pride in passing the directorial baton to his son. "Hrithik has always been deeply connected to this franchise, and I am confident that his vision will take Krrish’s journey to greater heights," Rakesh Roshan said in a statement.

The Krrish franchise began in 2003 with Koi... Mil Gaya, where Hrithik portrayed Rohit Mehra, a man with cognitive disabilities who gains superhuman abilities after befriending an alien named Jadoo. The success of Koi... Mil Gaya laid the groundwork for the superhero saga, with Krrish in 2006 and Krrish 3 in 2013 further expanding the story.

The latest installment, Krrish 4, is set to push the boundaries of Indian cinema with cutting-edge technology and storytelling. Rakesh Roshan also praised the collaboration with Yash Raj Films, calling the partnership a rare and creative combination that will make Krrish 4 a unique cinematic experience on the global stage.

