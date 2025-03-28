user
IPL 2025: Sara Ali Khan to bring glamour with dance performance in Guwahati

Sara Ali Khan will perform at IPL's Guwahati match between CSK and RR. IPL 2025 kicked off with a star-studded ceremony, featuring SRK, Shreya Ghoshal, and Disha Patani.
 

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 28, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

Before the commencement of the Chennai Super Kings' match against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30, the audience will get a chance to witness a dance performance by Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan.
On Thursday, the social media team of IPL shared the particular update, leaving fans excited.

"Cricket meets glamour in Guwahati Sara Ali Khan is ready to set the stage on fire as #TATAIPL celebrates 18 iconic years! Get ready for a night of music, dance & pure adrenaline! #RRvCSK | @saraalikhan95," a post read on IPL's Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kickstarted on March 22, with the opening match between defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens. A star-studded ceremony was organised at the stadium to inaugurate this year's cash-rich league.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan added "chaar chand" to the ceremony with his hosting skills.

"As today the IPL turns 18, it comes away not as a league but as a movement, a celebration of sports, a festival of passion, a battleground where heroes are made. We are in the city of joy, Kolkata," he said, evoking a loud cheer from the audience.

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the moment when SRK called former RCB captain Virat Kohli 'GOAT' and shook a leg with him on his blockbuster song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.The entire Eden Gardens erupted into loud 'Kohli Kohli' chants. Like the audience, SRK could not resist himself and chanted 'Kohli Kohli'.

Shreya Ghoshal brought magic to the ceremony with her soothing voice.

She enthralled the crowd by crooning her hit songs such as 'Mera Dholna' and 'Kar Kar Har Maidan Fateh'. She also added a patriotic touch to the event by singing 'Vande Mataram'.Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla too wowed the crowd with his singing and set the "mahol pura wavy," while Disha Patani set the stage on fire with her electrifying dance moves.

IPL 2025 will conclude on 25 May 2025. The finale match will be played at KKR home ground Eden Gardens. 

