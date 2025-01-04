Entertainment

Dhanashree Verma VS Natasa Stankovic: Who's the richest? Check HERE

Dhanashree separating from Chahal?

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is reportedly separating. The divorce rumors are creating a buzz on social media.

Unfollowed on Instagram

Both have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cricketer Chahal has also deleted all pictures with Dhanashree.

Did Natasa leave Hardik?

Before these divorce rumors, Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya had divorced. They decided to separate last year.

Natasa and Dhanashree's Earnings

Let's delve into the earnings of Dhanashree Verma and Natasa Stankovic. We'll provide information on their income sources.

Dhanashree Verma's Income

Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has assets worth ₹24 crores. Her primary income sources are brand endorsements, collaborations, and teaching.

Natasa's Income

According to reports, Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic earns around ₹20 crores. She lives a luxurious life.

Instagram Followers

Natasa Stankovic has 4.2 million followers on Instagram, while Dhanashree Verma has 6.2 million. Their posts create a buzz.

