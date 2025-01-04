Dhanashree Verma VS Natasa Stankovic: Who's the richest? Check HERE

Entertainment
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is reportedly separating. The divorce rumors are creating a buzz on social media.
Both have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cricketer Chahal has also deleted all pictures with Dhanashree.
Before these divorce rumors, Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya had divorced. They decided to separate last year.
Let's delve into the earnings of Dhanashree Verma and Natasa Stankovic. We'll provide information on their income sources.
Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has assets worth ₹24 crores. Her primary income sources are brand endorsements, collaborations, and teaching.
According to reports, Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic earns around ₹20 crores. She lives a luxurious life.
Natasa Stankovic has 4.2 million followers on Instagram, while Dhanashree Verma has 6.2 million. Their posts create a buzz.
