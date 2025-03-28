IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB LIVE updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK win the toss and opt to bowl

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB LIVE updates: What captains said at the toss?
Ruturaj Gaikwad: We are going to bowl first. I think it will play slightly better than the last game. So far there hasn't been any dew, we don't know when the dew will arrive and it is not in our control. There are areas; we were sitting behind in the field and would like to be more aggressive, batting wise we can be more clinical. We have just got one change - Pathirana comes back for Ellis.
Rajat Patidar: We had decided to bowl first. It will not make much difference, the surface looks hard, we will try to put up a total and keep them under pressure. The boys did well in the last game. We have to be at our best in every game and we will try to do that today also. The bowling unit after 13 overs.. the way they came back was amazing to see, the intent shown by the batting side was good. It is one of the biggest games in the league because of the fans it makes it fun and exciting. One change - Bhuvi comes in for Rasikh.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB LIVE updates: Chennai and Bengaluru playing XI
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB LIVE updates: Chennai Super Kings win toss and opt to bowl
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to opt for bowling against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. CSK and RCB are squaring off for the 34th time in the history of IPL.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB LIVE updates: Morrison and Hayden provide update on Chepauk pitch
Danny Morrison and Matthew Hayden: We are one pitch over from the other night on Sunday. So the dimensions have slightly changed - 70m and 63m square boundaries, 74m back downtown. It (pitch) does look really good. I was here last night and one of the things that I really noticed about this wicket is as the evening went on, I was here about 8 o'clock, there was quite a lot of dew, and what I was seeing in the surface was that these little patches here (around a good length) that haven't got a lot of grass on it, the ball was tending to grip a little bit. That'll be something that both captains will have to be aware of considering the frontline spinners. And off-pace deliveries (for the pacers). It's not going to be a 200+ type wicket, no way. Tonight's going to be a battle of attrition. If you get 160-170, that's a bowl of rice. If you want some curry on the side of it as well, you want 185, somewhere around that.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB LIVE updates: Pitch report
The Chepauk pitch has traditionally been spin-friendly surface, given enough assistance to the spinners. In the CSK's first match of their campaign against Mumbai Indians, Noor Ahmed and Ravichandran Aswhin combined picked five wickets, with the former scalping four wickets. The pitch will also provide a little bit of assistance to pacers as Khaleel Ahmed picked 3 wickets on the surface in the last match.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB LIVE updates: CSK and RCB head to head
Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have squared off 33 times in IPL, with CSK winning 21 matches, while RCB securing 11 victories. One match ended in a no result.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB LIVE updates: Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.