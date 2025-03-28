Solar Eclipse 2025: How to capture the perfect photo? 8 pro tips here

Lifestyle
Capturing the rare and stunning moments of a solar eclipse creates unforgettable memories and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for photographers.
Camera: DSLR or mirrorless with manual settings. Lens: A telephoto lens (e.g., 200mm or more) for close-ups. Solar filter: Always use a solar filter for protection.
ISO: Set it low (100-400) to avoid noise. Aperture: Use a mid-range aperture (f/8 to f/16) for sharp images. Shutter speed: Adjust for the lighting conditions.
Use manual focus on the Sun before totality, and adjust shutter speed—fast for partial phases, slower for the diamond ring effect.
Capture the total eclipse during totality, and don't miss the changing light in the partial phases before and after!
Never point the camera at the Sun without a solar filter as it can damage your camera sensor.
Framing: Include surroundings like clouds or landmarks, and keep the Sun off-center for a more dynamic eclipse shot.
Post-Processing: Enhance contrast, brightness, and sharpness. But be careful not to over-edit and lose the details.
Take multiple shots at different exposures, use a tripod for stability, and consider capturing a timelapse of the eclipse.
