Neha Kakkar reveals truth behind Melbourne incident; 'I performed for free,' singer revealed

Read Full Article

The Voice of Bollywood soulful songs, Neha Kakkar, was brutally trolled for being 3 hours late to a concert. The reasons were unknown, and before even asking her what happened, fans yelled at her for being late and closing the show in just an hour. Neha Kakkar did not get angry or frustrated but genuinely apologized for the delay. With time, the trolls got brutal, and her name got into all the headlines until her brother gave a hint on what had happened. Now, Neha Kakkar herself came up to expose the truth about what actually happened on that day.

Neha Kakkar reveals truth behind Melbourne incident:

Neha Kakkar reacted to the Melbourne incident as the trolling was crossing every limit. Neha also revealed the truth about what actually happened in the concert and why she arrived 3 hours late. She first posted a story on Instagram saying, “Wait for the truth; you’ll regret judging me so quickly.”

After a few hours, Neha posted a post on Instagram stating what happened at the concert. She wrote, ''They said she came 3 hours late, but did they even ask what happened to her and her band? When I spoke on the stage, I didn't even tell what happened to us because I didn't want anyone to get harmed, because who am I to punish anyone? But now that it's come on my name,. I had to speak up. Here it is. ''

Neha exposed the organizers who ran away, saying, ''Do you all know that I performed absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The organizers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, a hotel, or even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them. In spite of all these, we went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything because my fans were waiting for hours for me. Do you know our sound check got delayed for hours because the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to serve?''

ALSO READ: Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

''And when, after so much delay, our sound check started, I could not reach the venue and could not do the sound check, we did not even know if the concert was happening because the organizers stopped picking my manager’s calls.''

She thanked her fans and well-wishers, saying, “I want to thank all those people who spoke so beautifully for me, as if all this happened to them personally. I really appreciate all the efforts they all took to clarify my situation. I’m always going to be thankful to all of them who attended my concert that day and cried with me and even danced their hearts out.”

“I can’t thank my NeHearts (her fans) enough for always standing up for me and everyone who supported me and gave me only love,” she added finally.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar faces backlash in Melbourne: Breakdown on stage goes Viral; 'Stop this drama' fans yelled

Latest Videos