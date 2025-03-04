PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian flaunts her perfect bikini body in her latest swimwear collection

Kim Kardashian is not new to breaking the internet. The reality TV personality and businesswoman will ignite our screens again with her next set of bikini picture.  Scroll ahead to see some of the beautiful snapshots. 
 

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 9:58 AM IST

Kim Kardashian just starred in her own commercial incorporating swimsuit outfits from the current Skims drop—here's how to grab the pieces online.

Kim Kardashian knows how to deliver a swimsuit moment, whether it's posing on the cover of the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2022 or her iconic bikini selfies on Instagram.

When she originally released Skims swimwear, it sold out almost quickly — now Skims Swim is back for Spring 2025, and Kim K stars in her own sizzling new ad, which was recently photographed in the Bahamas by famed Playboy photographer Ana Dias. 

Kardashian models her brand's eye-catching new items, including "wet t-shirt"-inspired cami tops and champagne leopard string bikini bottoms. This new Spring vacation outfit is now available to see in-store and online at Skims.com, with a release date of March 6, 2025. Dias' stances, set against a backdrop of crashing waves, conjure memories of classic magazine covers. 

“I absolutely love how this collection has something for everyone–whether you’re on vacation or at the beach, it’s all about feeling confident and amazing in what you wear,” says Kardashian, Skims Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, in a statement.

This new Skims Swim line has fast-drying, attractive swimwear in various styles and coverage choices, allowing you to soak up the sun while feeling your most comfortable.

There are plenty of separates to mix and match, including elegant one-pieces, cover-ups, and poolside accessories in bold colours, including Champagne Leopard, Champagne Tiger, Snow, Tide, and Skims' original Onyx.

Kardashian modelled her brand's Rubberised Scuba swim and Faux Leather swim ranges in a 2023 photo shoot with renowned photographer Steven Klein.

Kim Kardashian announced a new swim shop, which will open on March 6. Three years after its smash premiere, the game-changing swim that began it all has returned to shatter the internet.

When Kim Kardashian originally introduced the Skims Swim line, it sold out almost as quickly. Kim's new Skims swimsuit is expected to sell out quickly this summer. 

