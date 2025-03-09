IIFA 2025: Kareena Kapoor shines in royal red, gold Indo-Western outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion choices makes heads turns. Like always, Kareena's outfit for IIFA awards 2025 is a game changer. Lets look at the details that Kareena hid in the outfit. 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, was a night filled with glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments. Among the many highlights of the evening, There was bebo, flaunting the Poo in her with a trendy fit in bold color. Her presence in the event was a delight to the event and her fans . 
 

budget 2025
article_image2

The IIFA Awards 2025 saw some of Bollywood's biggest names grace the green carpet. Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads in a stunning red and gold ensemble. She carried the royal color and elegance effortlessly with a charming smile and never ending sparkle on her face. 
 


article_image3

Kareena kapoor khan is known for her style, and no wonder why she is called as the fashion icon. with the grace she is handling this Red Shiny indo western fit, everyone should take fashion lessons from her. 
 

article_image4

Kareena Kapoor khan graced the IIFA 2025 event with her presence giving the fan girl moment to many, including Urfi Javed. Her validation is considered as an award by many new age celebrities. 
 

article_image5

The Poo in her is always there, from a chick style outfit to trendy indo western pick, Poo can grace anything. Kareena also styled the outfit in a way that it looked trendy and also traditional at the same time flaunting her shiny eyes and charming smile. 
 

article_image6

Kareena chose to keep the outfit simple, yet elegant with the minimal color palette without mixing too many colors to the outfit. She carefully matched the outfit with jewels on the same palette to avoid scrutiny over her choices. 
 

article_image7

Kareena's outfit went perfectly in sync with the background where she posed and also the minimal lights around her enhanced her beauty to another level. Her charm and elegance added to her royal color outfit with the background, this has become the dream outfit of poo's fans. 

