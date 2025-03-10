(PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Nora Fatehi serves styling goals at Day 2 of award ceremony

IIFA 2025: Nora Fatehi stuns in maroon gown at Day 2 of IIFA award show in Jaipur. Let's check out her look for the evening

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

IIFA 2025: Nora Fatehi served some serious fashion goals with her jaw-dropping maroon gown. She absolutely dazzled in her intricate gown. Nora showed off the dramatic silhouette that attentuated her figure

budget 2025
article_image2

To complement her outfit, she adorned herself with bold diamond earrings and a matching bracelet, ensuring her look had the perfect balance of glamour and sophistication


article_image3

Her beauty choices further elevated her appearance, as she opted for a bold red lip and smoky eye makeup

article_image4

Keeping her hairstyle sleek and straight, she enhanced the overall sophistication of her ensemble, maintaining a refined yet effortless charm

article_image5

With her commanding confidence and impeccable styling, Nora Fatehi left fashion enthusiasts and fans in awe, further solidifying her position as a style icon in the entertainment industry

article_image6

These elements added depth to her sultry and confident look, making her a standout presence on the green carpet

ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his signature 'adaab'; looks dapper in all-black ensemble

