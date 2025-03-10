(PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Nora Fatehi serves styling goals at Day 2 of award ceremony

Read Full Article

IIFA 2025: Nora Fatehi stuns in maroon gown at Day 2 of IIFA award show in Jaipur. Let's check out her look for the evening

IIFA 2025: Nora Fatehi served some serious fashion goals with her jaw-dropping maroon gown. She absolutely dazzled in her intricate gown. Nora showed off the dramatic silhouette that attentuated her figure

To complement her outfit, she adorned herself with bold diamond earrings and a matching bracelet, ensuring her look had the perfect balance of glamour and sophistication

Her beauty choices further elevated her appearance, as she opted for a bold red lip and smoky eye makeup

Keeping her hairstyle sleek and straight, she enhanced the overall sophistication of her ensemble, maintaining a refined yet effortless charm

With her commanding confidence and impeccable styling, Nora Fatehi left fashion enthusiasts and fans in awe, further solidifying her position as a style icon in the entertainment industry

