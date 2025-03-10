(PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Katrina Kaif donnes fish-tail floral lehenga; Check glam outfit

IIFA 2025: Katrina Kaif rocks the IIFA green carpet look in hand embroidered Tarun Tahiliani fish-tail lehenga. Let's check out her outfit HERE

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

IIFA 2025: Katrina Kaif mesmerized everyone at the IIFA 2025 green carpet, exuding elegance in a stunning hand-embroidered fishtail lehenga by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The ensemble, featuring intricate floral motifs, a corset, and a signature crystal drape, seamlessly blended tradition with modern sophistication. Crafted in delicate tulle, the ensemble showcased Tarun Tahiliani’s mastery of embroidery, making it a perfect choice for bridal couture

article_image2

Known for her impeccable styling, Katrina once again embraced the corset trend, making it the second time in a row she has worn the silhouette. Previously, she had chosen a corset lehenga set for a friend’s wedding festivities. Her ability to integrate contemporary elements into traditional wear highlights the growing popularity of the corset in festive and wedding fashion

ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor to Rekha and others attend award show in style


article_image3

During the awards ceremony, Katrina shared a fun moment with Kartik Aaryan as they danced together to the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track. She effortlessly matched Kartik’s steps while adding her own signature style to the performance, making it a memorable highlight of the evening

article_image4

The two-day event saw a dazzling lineup of celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rekha, and many more. The green carpet was a celebration of Bollywood’s finest, with stars bringing their A-game in fashion and entertainment

article_image5

Minimal Accessories, Maximum Impact

Katrina’s styling remained minimalistic, allowing her breathtaking ensemble to be the focal point. She opted for subtle makeup and delicate accessories, ensuring the intricate details of the lehenga shone through. The shimmering embellishments on her outfit added just the right amount of sparkle to her elegant look.

Katrina Kaif’s ethereal presence in the Tarun Tahiliani lehenga was likened to poetry in motion. The blend of traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary silhouette made her ensemble a standout moment at IIFA 2025. The fusion of opulence and simplicity reflected her timeless charm, making her appearance truly unforgettable

Latest Videos
