Nora Fatehi Birthday: Net worth, assets, lifestyle of Moroccan actress

Entertainment
Nora Fatehi charges approximately ₹1 crore per movie and ₹50 lakh for an item song. She has worked in several big-budget films, significantly contributing to her growing wealth
A portion of her income comes from brand endorsements. She collaborates with brands like Nykaa, Parachute, Everyuth, Honor Mobile, and Noise, earning around ₹30-40 lakh per month
With multiple income sources, Nora Fatehi's estimated net worth stands at around ₹40 crore
She owns a luxurious apartment in Worli, Mumbai, which is worth approximately ₹10 crore. The lavish home has been designed by renowned American architect Peter Marino
To complement her star status, Nora Fatehi owns a high-end vanity van worth ₹5 crore, equipped with state-of-the-art features
The actress has a passion for luxury cars and owns several high-end models, including a BMW 5 Series (₹64.49 lakh)
She also owns Mercedes-Benz GLA 200D (₹32.33 lakh), Honda City (₹12 lakh), and Volkswagen Polo (₹10.25 lakh)
Nora Fatehi has a fascination for luxury handbags and owns an enviable collection. Some of her prized possessions include a Hermes Birkin handbag worth ₹7 lakh
She also owns a Chanel Quilted Double-Chained handbag worth ₹5.1 lakh
Her name was linked to ₹200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Reports suggest that she allegedly received money from him to build a house for her family
WWE wealth showdown: John Cena vs Roman Reigns net worth
Valentine’s Day: Watch 5 most iconic Hollywood romantic moments
Mrs. to Cassandra: 11 Exciting OTT releases THIS week to binge-watch
Valentine's Day 2024: 7 Priyanka Chopra inspired hairstyles