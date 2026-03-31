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PHOTOS: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Gives Dreamy Birthday Glimpse from Beachside Bash with Elegant Cake
BLACKPINK’s Lisa celebrated her 29th birthday with a dreamy beachside bash, sharing stunning glimpses online. From her elegant look to a beautiful pearl-themed cake, the celebration quickly won hearts across fans worldwide.
Lisa from BLACKPINK rang in her 29th birthday in the most dreamy way, celebrating by the beach with a serene and stylish vibe that instantly caught fans’ attention across social media platforms worldwide.
Dressed in an ethereal beach outfit, Lisa looked radiant as she enjoyed the calming waves and golden sunset. Her effortless style and natural glow once again proved why she is considered a global fashion icon.
The celebration was intimate yet elegant, with Lisa surrounded by close friends. The highlight of the evening was a stunning three-tier pearl-themed cake that perfectly matched the aesthetic of her seaside birthday setup.
Lisa shared glimpses of her special day online, giving fans a peek into her joyful moments. From laughter-filled candid shots to aesthetic beach visuals, every frame reflected happiness and gratitude.
Fans across the globe flooded social media with heartfelt wishes, trending hashtags, and adorable edits. The overwhelming love once again showcased Lisa’s massive fan following and her strong connection with BLINKs worldwide.
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Over the years, Lisa has continued to dominate not just music charts but also fashion and global pop culture. Her birthday celebration was yet another reminder of her influence and ever-growing popularity.
Known for her charisma and talent, Lisa has achieved numerous milestones as a solo artist and as part of BLACKPINK. Her journey inspires millions, making every personal moment, like her birthday, a global celebration.
As Lisa steps into another year, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects and performances. If this birthday is any hint, she is set to shine brighter than ever while continuing to rule hearts worldwide.
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