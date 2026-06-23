Kareena Kapoor Khan, on holiday with her family, shared a glimpse of a cricket session with son Taimur. Her witty caption, challenging pacer Jasprit Bumrah, went viral, with Bumrah himself responding with a cute message.

Kareena's Cricket Fun with Taimur

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been enjoying a family vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. On Tuesday, she offered a glimpse into their holiday fun, sharing a photo of a cricket session with her elder son, Taimur, affectionately called Tim. The picture captures Kareena bowling while Taimur takes his turn at the crease, batting.

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However, it was her caption that left netizens in splits. She quipped about giving tough competition to Indian pace superstar Jasprit Bumrah. "Don't underestimate my talent... I can give Bumrah competition too," she wrote alongside the picture. Kareena's post caught Bumrah's attention as he responded with a cute message. "I have no doubt...great skill," he captioned, adding a laughing emoji.

Kareena Kapoor's Upcoming Film 'Daayra'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in Daayra, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. 'Daayra' explores how a single disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions. The film delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, as per the press release.

Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, the thriller was announced last year, with Kareena expressing her excitement about working with the filmmaker and co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026. (ANI)