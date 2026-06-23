Actress Trisha posted a heartfelt birthday wish for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay with a candid picture, fuelling ongoing rumours about their alleged relationship. The post comes after the two were spotted at his swearing-in and a wedding.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, also a former actor, turned a year older on June 22. Fans and colleagues showered him with heartfelt wishes on the occasion, and everyone was especially waiting for Trisha's post.

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On Tuesday, she finally extended her warm greetings to Vijay by sharing a candid picture from his birthday celebrations. "To the person who makes it all worth it,HBD (red heart and evil eye emojis) 00.00," she wrote. The image shows Trisha adorably looking at Vijay as he's about to cut his birthday cakes.

Relationship Rumours Intensify

Trisha and Vijay have consistently remained silent on the ongoing rumours surrounding their alleged personal relationship, choosing not to address or comment on them publicly.

The speculation gained further attention after Trisha was seen at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister on May 10. Earlier this year, the two were also spotted at a wedding reception in Chennai, where they arrived in coordinated cream-and-gold outfits, further fuelling public discussion. (ANI)