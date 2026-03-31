Celine Dion is making a comeback! The singer is set to return to the stage this fall with new concerts in Paris, her first since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. The news was revealed during a birthday celebration in her honour.

Singer Celine Dion is back in action and how! The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker is all set to make a highly anticipated return to the stage this fall, marking her first run of concerts since revealing her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome. The pop legend unveiled the details of her upcoming concerts during a posh birthday celebration at the Cafe de l'Homme in Paris, as per Variety.

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Grand Announcement in Paris

Although Celine was not present at the event, a video message from her was played on a large screen at the Eiffel Tower. The iconic landmark was illuminated in her honour, accompanied by a choreographed light show set to some of her greatest hits.

"Over the last few years, every day that's gone by, I've felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. You've helped me in ways that I can't even describe, and I'm truly fortunate to have your support," she said. "This year, I'm getting the best birthday gift of my life...I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September! I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously a little nervous, but most of all, I'm grateful to all of YOU! I love you all and I'll see you soon," expressed Celine.

What to Expect from the Comeback Shows

Details about the shows were not immediately announced, but the press release says the shows will feature "her most beloved hits in both French and English, a powerful tribute to the songs that have defined her remarkable career around the world for generations."

Her Battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Dion had retreated from performing after revealing she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological and autoimmune disorder that affects mobility and vocal ability. Her battle was chronicled in the 2024 documentary "I Am: Celine Dion," directed by Irene Taylor. (ANI)