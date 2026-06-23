TV actress Rati Pandey, known for 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', shared an emotional note one month after her father Dhirendra Pandey's demise. She expressed her grief, stating it's impossible to accept his absence and that his values are her inheritance.

TV actress Rati Pandey, best known for her role in the hit college drama ''Miley Jab Hum Tum', is reeling from the loss of her father, Dhirendra Pandey. Rati's dad breathed her last on May 23.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rati Pandey's Heartfelt Tribute

On Tuesday, she penned an emotional note remembering him. "Today,it's been one month since you left us Papa, and yet it still feels impossible to accept that you are no longer here with us in the way you once were. As a family, we are still learning to live with this silence, still trying to sink in the reality of your absence. Each passing day feels heavier than others, but your presence continues to surround us in ways words cannot explain," she posted.

"You held my hand through every step of life, and even today, I know you walk beside me--guiding, protecting, and blessing me from wherever you are. The values, morals, strength, and kindness you instilled in me are the greatest inheritance you could have ever left behind. They are a part of who I am, and they will remain with me forever. I only hope that wherever you are, you are at peace, surrounded by light and love. And please know, Papa, that just as you are never far from us, you are never alone either. We miss you every day. We love you forever," Rati expressed grief.

Rati also shared several fam-jam pictures featuring her late dad. View this post on Instagram

Fans and Industry Members Offer Condolences

Many fans and members of the TV industry chimed in the comment section and paid their condolences. "So sry for your loss Rati. Pls take care luv," actor and travel host Deepti Bhatnagar commented. "I am so sorry to know this Rati. Stay strong," a fan commented.

It's been a difficult time for Rati, and fans continue to pour in their prayers and support for her. (ANI)