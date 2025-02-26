Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box-office collection Day 5: Arjun Kapoor starrer struggles; Check earnings HERE

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, has struggled at the box office since its release on February 21, 2025. Despite its unique title and ensemble cast, the film has seen declining collections, facing tough competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, has been struggling to attract audiences since its release on February 21, 2025. Despite its intriguing title and ensemble cast, the film has underperformed at the box office, collecting only ₹5.42 crore in its first five days

The movie opened with ₹1.5 crore on Day 1, witnessing a minor rise to ₹1.7 crore on Day 2. However, it failed to sustain its momentum, facing a 26% drop on Day 3 and a drastic 52% decline on Day 4. By Day 5, collections had further dwindled to ₹37 lakh, reflecting a tepid audience response

Reports from industry tracker Sacnilk.com highlighted that the film recorded a mere 7.85% Hindi occupancy on February 25, 2025, signaling its struggle to stay afloat at the box office. Meanwhile, Chhaava, led by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has been dominating the box office, making it difficult for other films to perform well

Directed by Mudassar, Mere Husband Ki Biwi also features comedian Harsh Gujral. The plot revolves around Ankur, Prabhleen, and Antara, depicting the complications that arise when Ankur, after his divorce from Prabhleen, falls in love with Antara. However, just as he prepares to marry her, Prabhleen unexpectedly reenters his life, creating a complex love triangle

