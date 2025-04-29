- Home
- Entertainment
- (PHOTOS) Ananya Panday shares glimpses of her Italian life ahead of Chanel Cruise show
(PHOTOS) Ananya Panday shares glimpses of her Italian life ahead of Chanel Cruise show
Ananya Panday gives fans a dreamy glimpse into her Italian getaway as Chanel’s first Indian brand ambassador, blending fairy-tale fashion, scenic views, and indulgent food moments
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Ananya Panday's Chanel Debut in Italy
Ananya Panday made headlines as the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for Chanel. She recently shared a series of photographs from her Italian trip, showcasing picturesque settings that included ivy-draped buildings, mossy staircases, and tranquil lakeside walkways.
Romantic Fashion Moments
For one of her looks, Ananya wore a flowing yellow midi dress that exuded a fairy-tale charm. With a fitted bodice, scoop neckline, and flared skirt, the dress perfectly complemented the Mediterranean scenery. She accessorized the ensemble with a Chanel tote, adding a sophisticated touch.
Casual Chic in Denim and Satin
Another outfit featured in her photodump included a stylish black satin button-down shirt paired with blue denim jeans. The jeans had a distinct design element, adding a fashionable edge to her casual look.
Savoring Italian Delights
During the trip, Ananya indulged in authentic Italian cuisine. Her food journey included traditional spaghetti dishes, fresh croissants with strawberries, and refreshing cocktails, offering glimpses of her foodie side.
Immersive Travel Experiences
The actor embraced the charm of Italy through scenic boat rides, walks along serene promenades, and exploration of moss-covered staircases. These dreamy experiences were captured beautifully in her shared moments.
Relaxed Endings and Quality Time
Ananya wrapped up her day with some self-care, relaxing with a face mask alongside her travel companion. Her cheerful mood in the pictures also reflected her excitement around the recent release of her film Kesari 2.