Ananya Panday's Style Guide for Tall Women

lifestyle Apr 17 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:instagram
1. Stylish Look

Tall and slim women can also look stylish and glamorous. Try Ananya Panday's look. You can wear a long skirt with a crop top. This will make your look amazing.

Image credits: instagram
2. Off-Shoulder Dress

For parties, wear a tight skirt with a shimmery frill along with an off-shoulder top. You will steal the show at the party. Everyone's eyes will be on you.

Image credits: instagram
3. Short and Sweet Outfit

To make yourself look attractive, style a slightly longer top with shorts. This will make your look elegant and your height will look amazing. You can also wear high heels with it.

Image credits: instagram
4. Boss Look Dress

You can style a boss-look dress for the office. A coat with a large collar and matching bottoms will make your look classy. You can try an outfit in the color of your choice.

Image credits: instagram
5. Stylish Backless Dress

A stylish backless dress is best for a night party. Your height and look will look great in this dress. This dress also has thin straps at the back for support.

Image credits: instagram
6. Designer Lehenga

You can also wear a designer lehenga for a wedding or in-house function. This purple lehenga has heavy golden zari work. It also comes with a zari dotted dupatta.

Image credits: instagram
7. Classy Suit

You can also style a classy suit for a friend's wedding. This flared light-colored suit has a wide golden border at the bottom. 

Image credits: instagram

