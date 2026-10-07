- Home
- Entertainment
- PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt’s Mallorca Holiday With BFF Akansha Ranjan Is All About Beaches, Yachts, Style
PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt’s Mallorca Holiday With BFF Akansha Ranjan Is All About Beaches, Yachts, Style
Alia Bhatt took a break from her busy schedule for a sun-soaked Mallorca holiday with best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and their girl gang, sharing glimpses of yacht rides, beaches, scenic views and stylish vacation looks
Alia Bhatt enjoys a girls’ getaway in Mallorca
Alia Bhatt recently swapped her busy professional schedule for a relaxing escape to Mallorca, Spain, with her close friends. The actor was joined by longtime best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and several members of their girl gang for a laid-back holiday filled with sunshine, sea views and plenty of fun.
Akansha Ranjan Shares Photos
Akansha shared a series of photographs from the trip, giving fans a glimpse into their time on the picturesque Spanish island. The vacation album also featured Meghna Goyal, Devika Advani, Tanya Saha Gupta and Rhea Chatterjee.
Beach days, yacht rides and Alia’s vacation style
The holiday photos capture Alia enjoying Mallorca’s scenic surroundings, including its blue waters and rocky coastline. In one picture, the actor can be seen unwinding on a balcony while taking in the view of the hills and sea.
Alia's Vacation Wardrobe
Another snapshot shows Alia enjoying a motorboat ride with Akansha and a friend. The group also posed together at a rocky seaside spot, adding to the relaxed feel of the holiday photo dump.
Alia’s vacation wardrobe was another highlight. She was seen wearing a red bikini with a white bandanna in one of the pictures, while another look featured a white bikini styled with a delicate lace cover-up. For an evening outing, she opted for an elegant red gown.
Alia and her close-knit girl gang
Alia and Akansha have been close friends for years, and their friendship often makes its way onto social media through vacation pictures, celebrations and special moments. Their latest Mallorca getaway once again offered a glimpse into the close bond shared by the group.
Life After Motherhood
While Alia has been balancing motherhood and her acting career, she has also continued to make time for her closest friends and personal breaks.
Alia Bhatt Workfront
On the work front, Alia was last seen in the prison-break drama Jigra and later appeared in Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh, part of the YRF Spy Universe. She is now set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The historical drama, which revolves around a love triangle against an army backdrop, is scheduled for release in January 2027.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.