Another snapshot shows Alia enjoying a motorboat ride with Akansha and a friend. The group also posed together at a rocky seaside spot, adding to the relaxed feel of the holiday photo dump.

Alia’s vacation wardrobe was another highlight. She was seen wearing a red bikini with a white bandanna in one of the pictures, while another look featured a white bikini styled with a delicate lace cover-up. For an evening outing, she opted for an elegant red gown.