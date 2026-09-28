A recent Instagram post sparked debate among fans, questioning if Ranbir Kapoor's expression showed jealousy during a Love & War dinner outing involving Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved and celebrated star couples who make millions of hearts beat with their PDA moments and undying love for each other. The duo, along with Vicky Kaushal, were spotted just recently enjoying a dinner with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, reportedly to celebrate their upcoming film Love & War. However, while leaving, Ranbir reportedly looked drunk, and Alia was hugged by Vicky. Now, fans are wondering if Ranbir got jealous over the same.

Did Ranbir Get Jealous Of Vicky Hugging Alia?

The verified Instagram account @glamsham initiated the debate with a direct and provocative question: "Do you guys see a little jealousy in Ranbir’s expression? " This post was meticulously tagged with relevant hashtags, including #glamsham, #bollywood, #entertainment, #ranbirkapoor, and #aliabhatt, ensuring broad visibility across the entertainment landscape. Within a mere three hours of its publication, the post had already garnered 35 comments, signalling the immediate and intense interest from the fan base in dissecting celebrity interactions.

How Netizen's Reacted!

Well, fans who know Ranbir well know there was no hint of jealousy in him. One user wrote, “Nope. It's not that evident. He is ignoring it.” Another user wrote, “Looks like he doesn't give a f**k about the hug! No question of jealousy.” One more comment read, “Kya understanding hai yaar inki.”