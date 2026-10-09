Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to the late Nana Patekar, sharing throwback videos from KBC and their film 'Kohram'. The superstar expressed his grief on his blog and honoured Patekar on the KBC stage, reflecting on their bond and his legacy.

A Personal Note of Grief Beyond the nostalgic videos, Bachchan’s personal blogpost also offered a more intimate glimpse into his grief. Revealing that the two actors had remained in regular touch through messages, the veteran star expressed his disbelief at the sudden loss. “Stabdh! Har doosre din unka aur hamara contact message ke zariye rehta tha. Aaj unka message nahi aaya! Speechless! Every other day, he and I would stay in touch through messages. Today, his message didn’t come!” the actor wrote in his blog post. An On-Stage Homage on KBC Earlier, in a heartfelt tribute to the veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan, while taking to the stage of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', honoured his dear friend, reflecting on his unmatched screen presence, uncompromising honesty, and lifelong dedication to humanitarian causes.Reflecting on the monumental loss to Indian cinema and society, the 'Piku' actor said, "Nana Patekar ji ka achanak aaj subah swargwas ho gaya. Ek adwitiya kalakar, mitra, shubhchintak, aur ek utkrisht samaj sevak aaj hamare beech nahi rahe. Ye na keval Bharatiya film udyog ke liye, balki ek vyaktigat taur par, jinka bhi unke saath sampark hua, usne hum sabko stabdh kar diya hai. Unki bebaki, unki sadgi, aur sach ko sach kehne ka unka saahas, ye sari baatein unko sabse alag banati thi. Kuch log hamare jeevan se chale jaate hain, lekin unki aawaz, unke paropkar, unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar reh jaati hai," further offering his deepest respects and honouring the late actor's art. View this post on Instagram A post shared by sonytvofficial (@sonytvofficial)Remembering their shared moments over the years, Amitabh Bachchan also spoke warmly of Nana Patekar’s extraordinary social work during his memorable appearance on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16'.Patekar passed away on Thursday, leaving a void in the industry. He was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Superstar Amitabh Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor Nana Patekar by sharing a series of throwback videos celebrating their memories, professional association and the profound respect they shared. The megastar’s social media post, featuring glimpses of Patekar from ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC), the muhurat ceremony of their 1999 film ‘Kohram’ and an old interview in which Patekar spoke fondly of Bachchan, conveyed a deep sense of loss without the need for an elaborate caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)The videos offered a glimpse into Patekar’s personality beyond his performances, capturing moments that reflected his admiration for Bachchan and the bond the two veteran actors shared. From his appearance on the KBC stage to a rare behind-the-scenes moment from ‘Kohram’, the compilation served as a poignant reminder of the memories Patekar leaves behind. In one of the clips, Patekar was seen during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, while another featured him singing the evergreen song ‘Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala’. The collection struck an emotional chord by bringing together moments from different phases of their relationship.Beyond the nostalgic videos, Bachchan’s personal blogpost also offered a more intimate glimpse into his grief. Revealing that the two actors had remained in regular touch through messages, the veteran star expressed his disbelief at the sudden loss. “Stabdh! Har doosre din unka aur hamara contact message ke zariye rehta tha. Aaj unka message nahi aaya! Speechless! Every other day, he and I would stay in touch through messages. Today, his message didn’t come!” the actor wrote in his blog post.Earlier, in a heartfelt tribute to the veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan, while taking to the stage of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', honoured his dear friend, reflecting on his unmatched screen presence, uncompromising honesty, and lifelong dedication to humanitarian causes.Reflecting on the monumental loss to Indian cinema and society, the 'Piku' actor said, "Nana Patekar ji ka achanak aaj subah swargwas ho gaya. Ek adwitiya kalakar, mitra, shubhchintak, aur ek utkrisht samaj sevak aaj hamare beech nahi rahe. Ye na keval Bharatiya film udyog ke liye, balki ek vyaktigat taur par, jinka bhi unke saath sampark hua, usne hum sabko stabdh kar diya hai. Unki bebaki, unki sadgi, aur sach ko sach kehne ka unka saahas, ye sari baatein unko sabse alag banati thi. Kuch log hamare jeevan se chale jaate hain, lekin unki aawaz, unke paropkar, unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar reh jaati hai," further offering his deepest respects and honouring the late actor's art. View this post on Instagram A post shared by sonytvofficial (@sonytvofficial)Remembering their shared moments over the years, Amitabh Bachchan also spoke warmly of Nana Patekar’s extraordinary social work during his memorable appearance on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16'.Patekar passed away on Thursday, leaving a void in the industry. He was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night. (ANI)