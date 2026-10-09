Charulatha Remesh comes from a well-educated family in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Her father B. Remesh Kumar works as the chief news editor at Mathrubhumi, and her mother Rajasree Remesh works at LIC India.

Charulatha went to Arya Central School and later joined Mar Ivanios College. She completed her BSc in Chemistry there and then did her master's in Human Resources from Loyola College of Social Science.