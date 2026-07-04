Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds missed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, opting to attend their daughter's horse show instead. Their absence comes amid reports of a cooled friendship after Swift was subpoenaed in Lively's legal dispute.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Skip Wedding for Daughter's Event

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding at New York's Madison Square Garden drew several high-profile guests, but two familiar names were notably missing from the celebrations: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The Hollywood couple did not attend either the wedding ceremony on Friday, July 3, or the rehearsal dinner held a day earlier.

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Instead, they spent the weekend in Lake Placid, New York, where their six-year-old daughter, Betty, was participating in a horse show, PEOPLE magazine said. According to the publication, photos published by TMZ showed Lively and Reynolds supporting their daughter at the event. The couple are parents to four children: James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3.

Rift in Friendship Amid Legal Woes

Lively and Swift were once among Hollywood's closest friends, with the singer revealing in 2024 that she is the godmother to the actress' kids. Swift has also referenced the couple's kids in her music over the years.

However, the friendship has reportedly cooled in recent months amid Lively's ongoing legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. According to PEOPLE, sources previously said the two had been "taking some space" from one another after Swift was served with a subpoena by Baldoni's legal team.

Another source later claimed the two were no longer speaking, while reports earlier this year said the unsealing of private text messages during the legal proceedings left Swift wanting to distance herself from the controversy. A source told PEOPLE that Swift "was just being a friend to Blake" and never expected their private conversations to become public, adding that she wanted to stay away from the ongoing legal drama.

Star-Studded Guest List and Unique Bridal Party

Meanwhile, the grand wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony. Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson, Ellie Goulding, Graham Norton, Hugh Grant, Miranda Lambert, Ed Sheeran, Karlie Kloss and Mariska Hargitay were among the guests spotted at the celebrations.

Swift and Kelce also departed from tradition by not having bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, Swift's brother Austin served as her Man of Honor, while Kelce's brother Jason was his Best Man. (ANI)