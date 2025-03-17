Perusu Vs Sweet Heart Box Office Collection Report: Who Scored More at THIS weekend?

Read Full Gallery

Let's take a look at the box office collection status of Rio's Sweet Heart and Vaibhav's Perusu, which were released in Kollywood on March 14th.

Perusu vs SweetHeart Box Office : The number of new movies releasing every week in Tamil cinema is increasing day by day. In that regard, a total of 10 movies were released in Tamil on March 14th. Among them, the most anticipated releases were Perusu and Sweet Heart. Karthik Subbaraj produced Perusu, and Yuvan Shankar Raja produced Sweet Heart.

Perusu Box Office

Perusu is a remake of a Sinhalese film. Vaibhav Reddy and Sunil Reddy played the lead roles. Redin Kingsly also played an important role in this film directed by Ilango Ram. It was made as an adult comedy film. Sundaramurthy composed the background music for this film. The film has received mixed reviews from the audience, so the collection is not great. The film has collected only Rs. 2.5 crore in three days.

Sweetheart Box Office

On the other hand, the movie Sweet Heart starring Rio was directed by newcomer Swineeth S Sukumar. Yuvan Shankar Raja, who produced the film, also composed the music. In this romantic film, Gopika Ramesh starred opposite Rio. Since this is Rio's film after the success of Jo, there were expectations for it among the fans. But since the film did not meet those expectations, the collection of Sweet Heart was not great either. The film has collected only Rs. 2 crore in three days.

Dragon

Sweet Heart is lagging behind Perusu in terms of collection. Since the collections of these two films did not pick up even on the weekend days, there is a possibility of further decline in the coming weekdays. But more than these films, Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon has grossed more. That film is running successfully in theaters for four weeks.

Latest Videos