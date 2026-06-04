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Peddi Star Ram Charan's Top 5 Highest Grossing Films: RRR to Magadheera; Check Here
Ram Charan's new movie Peddi is all set to release on June 5, with paid premieres happening a day before on June 4. Will it manage to break the massive, mountain-like record of his biggest hits like RRR and Magadheera and become the new No. 1? Check
Vinaya Vidheya Rama
Worldwide Collection: ₹97.90 crore
This 2019 film collected ₹97.90 crore worldwide. Director Boyapati Srinu made the film on a budget of about ₹90 crore. It starred Ram Charan, Vivek Oberoi, and Kiara Advani, but unfortunately, it flopped at the box office.
ALSO READ: Peddi Star Cast Fees: Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan Reportedly Earned THIS Whopping Amount
Magadheera
Worldwide Collection: ₹127 crore
This all-time blockbuster from 2009 earned ₹127 crore worldwide. S.S. Rajamouli directed the film, which starred Ram Charan alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Dev Gill. Reports say the film was made on a budget of around ₹40 crore.
Game Changer
Worldwide Collection: ₹186.28 crore
According to reports, this film directed by S. Shankar collected ₹186.28 crore. The reports also claim the film was made on a massive budget of ₹300 crore and was a disaster at the box office. The source states this film was released in 2025 and also stars Kiara Advani, Sankalp Banerjee, Anjali, and S. J. Suryah.
Rangasthalam
Worldwide Collection: ₹216 crore
This blockbuster film collected a solid ₹216 crore worldwide. Director Sukumar's film, which came out in 2018, also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aadi alongside Ram Charan. The film's budget is said to be around ₹80 crore.
RRR
Worldwide Collection: ₹1230 crore
S.S. Rajamouli's epic film earned a staggering ₹1230 crore worldwide after its 2022 release. Besides Ram Charan, the movie also has Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in important roles. This all-time blockbuster was reportedly made on a budget of about ₹500 crore.
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