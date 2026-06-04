Peddi Star Ram Charan's Top 5 Highest Grossing Films: RRR to Magadheera; Check Here Ram Charan's new movie Peddi is all set to release on June 5, with paid premieres happening a day before on June 4. Will it manage to break the massive, mountain-like record of his biggest hits like RRR and Magadheera and become the new No. 1? Check