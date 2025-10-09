Peddi Movie Release Postponed: Ram Charan's Film Delayed Due to THIS Reason
Shocking news for Mega fans, Ram Charan’s Peddi won’t release as scheduled. Despite high anticipation, the film’s launch is delayed, leaving fans disappointed as they wait for an official new release date.
Huge expectations for Peddi
Global Star Ram Charan returns with Peddi, a village-based sports drama co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Following underwhelming responses to Acharya and the delayed Game Changer, Charan is determined to deliver a blockbuster. The film promises raw emotion, gripping action, and rural authenticity.
Big Budget, Big Names
Peddi is being produced on a massive budget by Mythri Movie Makers, with a story penned by acclaimed director Sukumar. To elevate its pan-India appeal, the film features notable stars like Shivarajkumar and Divyenndu Sharma in pivotal roles alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Fans Await Peddi Release, But Delays Loom
Initially set for March 27, 2026, Ram Charan’s birthday, the Peddi release now faces uncertainty. Unfavorable weather has caused significant shooting delays, pushing the makers to reconsider the planned launch date. Fans remain hopeful for updates soon.
Shooting Delays Hit Peddi Due to Rain Damage
Director Buchi Babu aimed to wrap filming by December 2025 for a March 2026 release. However, recent heavy rains damaged a massive set near Hyderabad, delaying crucial scenes and pushing back the schedule.
Quality Takes Priority Amid Delays
To maintain high standards, the director and team are extending the shoot beyond January 2026. With this delay, completing post-production within 50 days now seems unrealistic, pushing the release timeline further.
Release Delay Looms for Ram Charan’s Career-Defining Film
Given Peddi’s importance for Ram Charan’s comeback, producers refuse to cut corners on quality. The release may now be pushed to Summer or Dasara 2026, delivering disappointing news to eagerly waiting fans.