Image Credit : Asianet News

Global star Ram Charan's pan-India film Peddi, directed by Uppenna fame Buchi Babu Sana, is a sports drama produced by Vruddhi Cinemas. This film, which is Ram Charan's next after Game Changer, has already created a huge hype not only in Tollywood but across the country.

The already released glimpse has received a huge response. Especially the cricket shot played by Ram Charan has become a trend. New updates like these are increasing the hype and craze for this movie.