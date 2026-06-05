Peddi has made a powerful start at the box office, registering an impressive worldwide gross collection of Rs 112.49 crore on its first day. The film earned Rs 51 crore domestically on Day 1, reflecting strong audience interest from the very first show.

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The sports drama was screened across more than 12,000 shows nationwide, helping it achieve a substantial India gross collection of Rs 82.49 crore. Overseas markets also played a crucial role, contributing Rs 30 crore to the film's opening-day tally.