Ahead of International Yoga Day, actor Vindu Dara Singh urged Indians to embrace yoga for health benefits and mental peace. He credited PM Modi for its global popularity and also praised the Prime Minister's 'wonderful' 12-year tenure.

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, actor Vindu Dara Singh has made an appeal to fellow countrymen to embrace yoga to keep health issues at bay and for mental peace. Speaking to ANI, Vindu Dara Singh noted how yoga, the heritage of India, has been embraced globally. He credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking it to new heights. "I am very happy that the entire world is celebrating International Yoga Day, something which is India's heritage and shared with the globe. PM Modi has made a lot of efforts to take it to new heights. Many have contributed to it. A lot of people do yoga in India, but the way it has lately gained momentum is unbelievable. I pray that our fellow Indians dedicate their time to yoga, as it is very beneficial. It keeps health issues at bay, enhances body strength, and offers peace to the mind," the actor said.

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Actor Praises PM Modi's Tenure

Vindu Dara Singh also opened up about PM Modi's tenure, further adding, "PM Modi works very hard every day. He has been trying very hard to eradicate corruption and bring more development to the country. PM Modi's 12-year tenure has been wonderful, and we hope he will continue to do good work in the coming days."

International Day of Yoga Celebrations

The actor's reaction comes as part of the International Day of Yoga. In Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Red Road in Kolkata. The Prime Minister will address the gathering and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session along with thousands of Yoga practitioners.

Theme for 2026: 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'

The theme of International Day of Yoga 2026, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlights the role of Yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life. The theme is particularly relevant in an era of increasing life expectancy and growing emphasis on healthy, active and dignified ageing.

Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India's proposal to observe 21st June as IDY, the Prime Minister has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York (UN Headquarters), and Srinagar and Vishakhapatnam, the release said. (ANI)