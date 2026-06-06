After a thunderous opening day, Peddi experienced the expected slowdown on Friday. The film earned an estimated Rs 26.90 crore net on Day 2, nearly half of its opening-day figure of Rs 51 crore.

ALSO READ: Peddi FIRST Review: Ram Charan Impresses, Length Draws Criticism; Read On

Despite the decline, the film's cumulative performance remains robust. Its total India net collection has climbed to Rs 96.40 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 114.49 crore. International markets have also contributed significantly, helping the film maintain its strong box-office momentum.

With just two days in theatres, Peddi is now only a few crores away from entering the coveted Rs 100 crore India net club.