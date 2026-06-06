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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Despite Dip
Peddi Box Officee Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's Peddi witnessed noticeable drop collections on its second day, but the film continues to enjoy a strong run. Driven largely by Telugu market, movie is rapidly approaching Rs 100 crore India
Peddi Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net Despite Day 2 Decline
After a thunderous opening day, Peddi experienced the expected slowdown on Friday. The film earned an estimated Rs 26.90 crore net on Day 2, nearly half of its opening-day figure of Rs 51 crore.
ALSO READ: Peddi FIRST Review: Ram Charan Impresses, Length Draws Criticism; Read On
Despite the decline, the film's cumulative performance remains robust. Its total India net collection has climbed to Rs 96.40 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 114.49 crore. International markets have also contributed significantly, helping the film maintain its strong box-office momentum.
With just two days in theatres, Peddi is now only a few crores away from entering the coveted Rs 100 crore India net club.
Worldwide Gross Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark
The film's overseas performance added another boost to its impressive earnings. On Day 2 alone, Peddi generated Rs 8 crore from international territories, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 36 crore.
Combining domestic and overseas revenues, the movie's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 150.49 crore. The figures underline Ram Charan's strong pull among audiences both in India and abroad.
The film's ability to maintain substantial collections after a blockbuster opening suggests that audience interest remains intact, especially in its primary markets.
Telugu Audiences Continue to Lead Peddi's Success
The Telugu-speaking regions once again emerged as the film's biggest strength. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed an estimated Rs 25 crore gross on Day 2, accounting for the majority of the film's daily earnings.
Occupancy numbers reflected this dominance. The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 48.81 percent, steadily rising through the day and peaking at over 60 percent during night shows.
While dubbed versions in Kannada and Tamil witnessed comparatively lower footfalls, they still added to the film's overall tally. The strong response in its home market has ensured that Peddi remains firmly on track for another successful weekend.
Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, the film follows a determined villager who uses the power of sports to unite his community and defend its honour against a formidable rival. The film has also earned praise for its striking visuals and emotional storytelling, with cinematography emerging as one of its most appreciated aspects.
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