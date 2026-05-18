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Peddi Cast Fees Revealed: Ram Charan to Janhvi Kapoor – Here’s What Each Actor Charged
Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Peddi is gearing up for its trailer release, creating huge excitement among fans. Ahead of the big launch, here’s a look at the reported salaries of the film’s star cast and director.
The fees of Peddi's star cast
1. Ram Charan
Fans are eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated film 'Peddi'. Meanwhile, details about the star cast's fees have been released. Ram Charan has charged a whopping Rs 100 crore for his role. This is his highest fee to date, a big jump from the Rs 40 crore he charged for RRR.
2. Janhvi Kapoor
3. Divyendu Sharma
4. Jagapati Babu
5. Boman Irani
6. Buchi Babu Sana
'Peddi's' director, Buchi Babu Sana, is very excited about his movie. It's said that he has put in a lot of hard work to make this film. He has charged Rs 30 crore to direct 'Peddi'.
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