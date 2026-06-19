Peddi saw a drop in earnings on its 15th day at the box office. The film collected an estimated Rs 2 crore net in India on Thursday, marking an 18.4% decline from the previous day’s Rs 2.45 crore net collection.

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The sports drama was screened across 3,769 shows nationwide, but the additional scenes introduced by the makers failed to generate an immediate surge in audience turnout. While the film remains steady in theatres, its third-week performance indicates a natural slowdown after a strong initial run.