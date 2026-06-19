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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 15: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs. 322 Cr Despite Slowdown
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 15: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports drama Peddi has entered its third week in theatres, but the addition of nearly six minutes of fresh footage has not translated into stronger box office numbers
Day 15 Collections Continue Downward Trend
Peddi saw a drop in earnings on its 15th day at the box office. The film collected an estimated Rs 2 crore net in India on Thursday, marking an 18.4% decline from the previous day’s Rs 2.45 crore net collection.
ALSO READ: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan’s Sports Drama Crosses Rs 320 Crore Worldwide
The sports drama was screened across 3,769 shows nationwide, but the additional scenes introduced by the makers failed to generate an immediate surge in audience turnout. While the film remains steady in theatres, its third-week performance indicates a natural slowdown after a strong initial run.
Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 322 Crore
Despite the recent decline, Peddi continues to enjoy a successful overall theatrical run. The film’s cumulative India net collection has reached Rs 228 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 270.05 crore.
Internationally, the film added Rs 15 lakh on Day 15, taking its overseas gross earnings to Rs 52.60 crore. With these numbers, Peddi’s worldwide gross collection has climbed to an impressive Rs 322.65 crore, reinforcing its status as one of the notable box office performers of the year.
Telugu Markets Remain The Film’s Strongest Support
Occupancy figures remained moderate on Thursday. The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 16.88%, while the Hindi version managed 11.21%.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continued to drive the majority of the film’s revenue, contributing Rs 1.65 crore gross on Day 15. Karnataka followed with Rs 25 lakh gross, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 8 lakh. The rest of India contributed Rs 32 lakh gross, helping the film register an overall Day 15 gross collection of Rs 2.30 crore.
Meanwhile, the makers officially announced the addition of 5 minutes and 56 seconds of new footage through social media, hoping to enhance the theatrical experience and attract repeat audiences during the film’s third week.
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