Actor and content creator Prajakta Koli celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 27. She shared a post on Instagram thanking fans for their wishes, which also drew a sweet comment from her best friend and actor Mithila Palkar.

Actor Prajakta Koli celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 27. Marking her special day, she posted a sweet post through which she conveyed her thanks to her loved ones and fans for their "cute wishes". "33 (Cake emoji) Thank you for all your cute wishes yaar," she captioned the post.

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Prajakta also shared adorable pictures surrounded by birthday flowers and a "33"-shaped balloon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane) "are number balloons still a thing? 33 is making me overthink everything," she quipped.

Reacting to the post, Prajakta's best friend and actor Mithila Palkar wrote, "Yayyy! Happy Birthdaaaay, cutie!"

Prajakta Koli's Career Highlights

Prajakta is an actor, author, and content creator who rose to fame with the popular series Mismatched, where she played the role of Dimple. She was recently seen in the Netflix series Single Papa. She has also worked in the Bollywood film Jugjugg Jeeyo, a Dharma Productions project, where she shared screen space with renowned actors such as Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

She is also known as MostlySane on social media. Before stepping into content creation, she worked at a radio station. Last year in February, she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Vrishank.