A behind-the-scenes video from 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' is winning hearts online. It shows Diljit Dosanjh touching veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's feet in a gesture of respect, which has been widely praised by fans on social media.

As 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' continues to receive a strong response from audiences and trend on social media, a behind-the-scenes video featuring Diljit Dosanjh and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been winning hearts online. Shared by Team Diljit on Instagram, the video captures an adorable moment from the film's set, where Diljit is seen greeting Naseeruddin Shah by touching his feet before the two exchange smiles and interact warmly. The gesture has been widely appreciated online, with many praising the actor for showing respect to his senior co-star. The clip also includes several behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the film, offering fans a glimpse of the camaraderie among the cast.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal) Reacting to the video, one social media user commented, "Wow! Naseer sir is looking like an authentic Gursikh gentleman. Reminds me of my grandpa." Another wrote, "What a legendary moment of a legend meeting a legend at a legend's set!!"

About 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film is currently running in cinemas.

The period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan. As memories of his pre-Partition life begin resurfacing, his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the heart of the narrative. (ANI)