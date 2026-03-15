6 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Title not finalized

If we look at Pawan Kalyan's recent work, he was last seen in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and 'They Call Him OG', which released in 2025. However, both these movies didn't do too well at the box office. He is now shooting for another film that doesn't have a title yet, and it's said this movie will also release this year.