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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Horoscope: Astrologer Predicts a Historic Future in World Cricket
Young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made a huge splash with his bat in IPL 2026, is now the talk of the town. Astrologers are also weighing in, saying his stars point towards him becoming a global cricket superstar in the future.
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Image Credit : vaibhav suryavanshi instagram
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has impressed everyone with his skills. Astrology experts who have seen his birth chart say that his horoscope contains powerful yogas, indicating he is destined for global fame.
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Image Credit : Vaibhav Suryavanshi Instagram
The 11th house holds the secret to his success!
In astrology, the 11th house represents gains, income, fulfilled desires, and popularity. This house greatly influences a person's social status and global success. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, born on March 27, 2011, reportedly has a very powerful 11th house. It features a special combination of four major planets: the Sun, Mercury, Jupiter, and Mars.
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Image Credit : Getty
Auspicious planets in the house of gains
Astrology experts believe that having many auspicious planets in the house of gains can take a person to global success. People are now saying these combinations in Vaibhav's chart could bring him international fame, money, and respect. After proving his skills, he might just join India's top players in the coming years.
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Image Credit : BCCI
Sun-Mars conjunction gives leadership
The Sun and Mars are together in his 11th house. This combination is said to boost leadership qualities, a competitive spirit, and professional success. Astrology experts feel this planetary alignment has the power to push a person to the forefront, especially in sports.
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Image Credit : Getty
Intelligence from Mercury, Neechabhanga Rajayoga from Jupiter
The planet Mercury stands for intelligence, analytical skills, and quick decision-making. In Vaibhav's chart, Jupiter's support for Mercury reportedly creates a 'Neechabhanga Rajayoga'. In astrology, this yoga is believed to give someone the ability to turn even bad situations into great opportunities.
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Image Credit : Getty
The next few years are crucial
Based on astrological calculations, the next few years could be a very important period for Vaibhav Suryavanshi's career. If the strong yogas in his horoscope align with his already proven talent, there's a strong belief that he could make a very big name for himself in world cricket.
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