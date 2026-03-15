The trailer for Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is out. The film, directed by Harish Shankar, shows Kalyan as a tough cop. The action-packed trailer also features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, hinting at a romantic subplot.

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' have released the trailer of the film, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film is directed by Harish Shankar. The trailer was unveiled on Saturday evening and quickly caught the attention of fans online.

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Trailer Highlights Action and Punch Dialogues

The two-minute-14-second trailer shows Pawan Kalyan playing the role of Bhagat Singh, a tough and honest police officer who stands up against crime. Several scenes in the trailer show the actor taking on goons and protecting common people. The trailer is packed with action sequences and strong punch dialogues that are expected to appeal to fans.

Dearest @harish2you Sir,#UBS Trailer looks powerful and super entertaining a perfect treat for all the movie lovers 🔥🔥💥💥 POWER STAR @PawanKalyan garu looks young and dynamic as ever 🔥❤️https://t.co/88pRVXXCsz All the very best @ThisIsDSP Sir @MythriOfficial and to the… pic.twitter.com/tXVmsNgY8F — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) March 14, 2026

Glimpse into Romance and Star-Studded Cast

Apart from action, the trailer also hints at a romantic side of the story. Actors Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna appear as the female leads and share light, romantic moments with Pawan Kalyan in the film.

The movie also features actors Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, R Parthiban, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra in key roles.

Behind the Scenes: Crew and Music

Music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the background score is by Thaman S. Earlier this week, the makers also released the third single from the film's music album.

Creative Team and Remake Details

'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is based on the 2016 Tamil film 'Theri', which starred Vijay and was directed by Atlee. Work on the Telugu film began in 2023.

The cinematography for the film is handled by Ayananka Bose, while editing is done by Ujjwal Kulkarni. The screenplay has been written by K. Dasharath, with additional writing by C. Chandra Mohan.

Box Office Clash

The film is set to face strong competition at the box office, as it will clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'