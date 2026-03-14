Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Gets Big AP Govt Boost; Trailer Update Out
Ahead of the release of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a major decision by the Government of Andhra Pradesh has grabbed attention. Meanwhile, a big update about Pawan Kalyan’s film trailer is creating buzz among fans.
AP govt gives green signal for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' benefit shows
'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' tickets to be expensive for the first 10 days
The government has also allowed a ticket price hike for the first 10 days after release. Single-screen theatres can increase the price by up to ₹100. Meanwhile, multiplexes can raise ticket prices by up to ₹125. Theatres also have permission to run five shows daily during this period.
Ticket price hike for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' unlikely in Telangana
When and at what time will the 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' trailer release?
The trailer for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' will be released on March 14. The film's team made an official announcement on social media. They wrote that the trailer will be out on March 14 at 6:30 PM.
Pawan Kalyan's film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is said to be inspired by 'Theri'
Release date changed, now clashing with 'Dhurandhar 2' on March 19
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