6 6 Image Credit : X@UBSTheFilm

Release date changed, now clashing with 'Dhurandhar 2' on March 19

Initially, 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' was set to release on March 26, but the date was later changed to March 19, 2026. On the same day, Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is also releasing, which could lead to an interesting box office clash. It's also worth noting that this is one of the films Pawan Kalyan had signed before becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.