TV actress Jennifer Winget is making headlines for her rumoured second marriage. Amidst this buzz, let's take a look at her first husband, who has been married three times and is currently living with his third wife. Here are all the details about their past.

TV actress Jennifer Winget is in the news because of her upcoming second marriage. Fans are eager to know all the details about her wedding and her future husband. However, Jennifer has not released any official statement about her marriage yet. In the meantime, we're going to tell you about Jennifer's first husband. You should know that Jennifer's ex-husband has married three times in his life and is currently with his third wife. Let's get into the full story...

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Who is Jennifer Winget's first husband?

Jennifer Winget is currently in the spotlight for her second marriage. For those who don't know, Jennifer's first marriage was to TV actor Karan Singh Grover. However, this marriage ended in just two years, and the couple got divorced. Jennifer and Karan reportedly met on the sets of the TV serial 'Dill Mill Gayye'. They also worked together in the serial 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. Working together, they first became friends, which then blossomed into love. After dating for a few years, they decided to get married and tied the knot in 2012. In the beginning, their married life was going well, but soon, cracks started to appear in their relationship. Finally, they divorced in 2014. According to media reports, Karan's wandering eye was the reason their relationship with Jennifer broke down.

How many times has Karan Singh Grover been married?

You might be surprised to learn that Jennifer Winget's ex-husband, Karan Singh Grover, has married three times. His first marriage was to TV actress Shraddha Nigam in 2008. That marriage broke down within just a few months. Then, he married Jennifer in 2012, which ended in 2014. After that, Karan started an affair with Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu. The two met on the set of the film 'Alone'. They quickly became friends and fell in love. After dating for a few months, they decided to get married. The couple tied the knot in 2016. They are still together and have a daughter named Devi. It's worth noting that Bipasha hasn't appeared in any movies for years, while Karan occasionally appears in some TV serials and films.

About Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget, 41, began her career as a child artist. She was first seen in the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum. After that, she worked in films like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, and Kuch Naa Kaho. In 2002, she entered the world of television with the serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She gained recognition for her roles as Sneha Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dr. Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye. She has worked in serials like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kahiin to Hoga, Sangam, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannah, and Beyhadh 2. She has also worked in web series and is currently shooting for an untitled project.

Who is Jennifer Winget marrying for the second time?

There are reports that Jennifer Winget is getting married to Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. It is being said that the couple might get married between September-October or December-January. Speaking of William, he doesn't like to be in the limelight much. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is working as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group in Singapore. He graduated from York University with a degree in Economics and Finance.