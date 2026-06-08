Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Guns N' Roses' upcoming concert in Guwahati on Nov 17, 2026. He hailed it as a sign of Assam's rise as a global live entertainment hub, following the success of Post Malone's concert.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma penned a welcome note for the rock band Guns N' Roses after they announced their return to India to perform in Guwahati and Bengaluru in November. Assam CM expressed his happiness about the upcoming performance of 'Guns N Roses' in Guwahati, calling it the rise of Assam as a "live entertainment destination" globally.

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In a post on X, CM Himanta wrote, "Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N' Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world's most iconic rock bands to Assam. Following the historic success of Post Malone's concert, Assam's rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum." He added, "As fans travel from across India and beyond, they will experience Assam's hospitality, culture and vibrancy, while creating new opportunities for tourism and the local economy."

Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N' Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world's most iconic rock bands to Assam. Following the historic success of Post Malone's concert, Assam's rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather… pic.twitter.com/CH1QX5cDK0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 8, 2026

Guns N' Roses India Tour Details

Rock band Guns N' Roses will return to India for two concerts in November as part of the Asia leg of their ongoing world tour. The band will perform in Bengaluru and Guwahati. The show is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and will take place at Nice Grounds in Bengaluru on November 14 and Khanapara Ground in Guwahati on November 17.

The rock band Guns N' Roses announced their return to India on their Instagram handle on Monday. They wrote, "India, we're back for two special nights this November! Bengaluru on November 14 & Guwahati on November 17." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses)

New Singles Released

According to Variety, the tour comes alongside the release of two new singles, 'Nothin' and 'Atlas,' the band's first original recordings since 2023. The tracks showcase contrasting registers, 'Atlas' built around driving rock urgency, 'Nothin' centred on keyboards and introspective guitar work. (ANI)