After a heart attack, 38-year-old Haryanvi folk singer and ragini musician Pepsi Sharma died. He leaves a sad family and many followers after his enthusiastic theatrical performances and viral Naagin dancing routine.

Haryanvi entertainment industry is in grief as Pepsi Sharma, a popular ragini singer and stage performer, has passed away at the age of 38. Family relatives said Sharma was suffering from chest trouble and was sent to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

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Fellow musicians and the folk world are shocked at his unexpected demise, as are fans.

Who was Pepsi Sharma?

His name was Yashpal Sharma, but he went by the professional name Pepsi Sharma. Hailing from Patla village in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, he gained a huge following via his performances in ragini contests, cultural functions and stage shows across Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR area.

He grew over the years to become one of the most recognisable figures in the Haryanvi folk music scene.

Why was Pepsi Sharma so famous?

Pepsi Sharma was noted for his vocal prowess, his energetic stage presence, his humour and his ability to connect with his audience. His act was frequently a mix of folk music, tale telling and humour. He was a local events and ragini competition popular favourite.

In the cut-throat world of Haryanvi folk entertainment, his high energy act was the standout.

The Naagin Dance That Went Viral

One of the most unforgettable moments of Pepsi Sharma was his classic Naagin dance performance which became a worldwide hit on social media and YouTube.

The video became a viral sensation, racking up over 60 million views, reaching audiences well beyond the usual ragini circuit and catapulting him into the realm of folk entertainment stars.

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Sharing Stage With The Stars

Pepsi Sharma has shared the stage with several major names in his career. He has played in front of superstars like rapper Badshah, singer Vishal and filmmaker Karan Johar and has shared the stage with Haryanvi diva Sapna Choudhary on several occasions.

These outings improved his fame and reputation.

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Political leaders, artists and fans sent their condolences after news of his death. The Rashtriya Lok Dal paid homage to the musician, commemorating his contribution to ragini and folk culture and expressing sympathy to his bereaved family.

Since then, social media has been abuzz with tributes paying tribute to his life and contributions to Haryanvi music.

Family & Heritage

Pepsi Sharma is survived by his wife and two children aged 10 and 7 years. With his tragic demise, Haryanvi folk music industry has lost a vacuum.

His life was cut short, but his songs, performances and viral stage experiences will continue to delight and inspire audiences for years to come.